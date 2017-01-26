Elusive Exit 10 plan for Spaulding Turnpike back again

Since the Spaulding Turnpike was built in the 1950s there has been a plan to create an exit for Somersworth. Regular travelers know there is an Exit 9 in Dover and an Exit 11 in Rochester, but no Exit 10. At the time the turnpike was built it was determined the exit wasn't really needed and that mindset appears to have held fast for about 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.