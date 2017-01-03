Drug Task Force: Gains made, but still much to do
A member of the mayor's Drug Task Force said significant progress has been made since Mayor Dana Hilliard declared the city was in a drug crisis two years ago. Drug Task Force Chair Steve MacKenzie provided an update to the City Council Tuesday, and said the last year has been productive despite some problems and setbacks.
