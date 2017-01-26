District releases statement on gun in...

District releases statement on gun incident

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

In a recorded message issued Sunday evening, the Somersworth and Rollinsford school district informed parents of Somersworth Middle School students that an investigation into an alleged gun incident is ongoing, and that consequences against those responsible will be to the maximum that law allows.  The statement, which was recorded by Somersworth Mayor and middle School principal Dana Hilliard, was issued via a robocall that went out to middle school parents at approximately 5:30 p.m. The statement went into detail on how events unfolded on Wednesday, when a student allegedly brought a loaded handgun to the school.

