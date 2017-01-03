Collins steps down from Somersworth School Board
In a letter of resignation read into the record at Tuesday's City Council meeting, Collins wrote that he changed jobs in March and the travel requirements will conflict with the meetings. Collins became a city councilor in February 2014 when he was appointed to replace former At-large City Councilor Robin Jarvis.
