Woman re-arrested after failing drug test
A Somersworth woman, arrested in the recent Operation Granite Hammer drug bust, was denied bail Thursday at hearing in Strafford County Superior Court. Jessica Pittman was charged on Dec. 2 along with seven other individuals after a months-long investigation by the Strafford County Drug Task Force.
