Somersworth holiday tea a sweet treat

Wednesday Dec 14

For the fourth year in row, students of the Somersworth Youth Connection program hosted family and friends for sugar cookies, egg nog and tea. The students kicked off the evening by singing, "We Wish you a Merry Christmas," with help from site coordinator Jessica Cox and a karaoke app that scrolled the lyrics on a big screen.

