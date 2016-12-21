Shopping, schools lead growth in 2016
From the first few stores which opened their doors in April, to the most recent addition of the 110 Grill in Mid-December, The Ridge Marketplace in Rochester dominated economic news in the Tri-City Area. Located next to Walmart on Route 11, off Exit 15 of the Spaulding Turnpike, the shopping center celebrated the grand opening of the new Market Basket in August, which features wider aisles, free Wi-Fi and an in-store café.
