Shopping, schools lead growth in 2016

Shopping, schools lead growth in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

From the first few stores which opened their doors in April, to the most recent addition of the 110 Grill in Mid-December, The Ridge Marketplace in Rochester dominated economic news in the Tri-City Area. Located next to Walmart on Route 11, off Exit 15 of the Spaulding Turnpike, the shopping center celebrated the grand opening of the new Market Basket in August, which features wider aisles, free Wi-Fi and an in-store café.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somersworth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch... Nov '16 Terry Ickes 2
News Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth Oct '16 Frank 3
News Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
News Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16) Jan '16 EVE STGEORGE 1
News 'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07) Dec '15 JCR 8
4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15) Jun '15 djp79 1
News 'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14) Oct '14 wichita-rick 4
See all Somersworth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somersworth Forum Now

Somersworth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somersworth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Somersworth, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,688 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,415

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC