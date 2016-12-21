Rochester Police Log
ROCHESTER – The following items are based on 1,178 entries on the Rochester Police Log from Nov. 20 to 27: 6:59 a.m. – A Holiday Inn Express guest calls police after two people charge his account, but then the Inn takes care of the matter. 11:57 a.m. – A Wellsweep Circle woman says she was scammed by her “bank” which asked for $1.95 and her information in exchange for a Walmart gift certificate.
