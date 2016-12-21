Recent patents in New Hampshire
Sig Sauer, Newington, has been assigned an ornamental design patent developed by three co-inventors for an ornamental design for an "adjustable folding stock for a submachine gun." The co-inventors are David B. Hopkins, Exeter; Cory J. Newman, Providence, Utah; and Aaron C. Sakash, Somersworth.
