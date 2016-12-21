Police: Animals left in unheated home

A Dover woman who left her pets in an unheated apartment and was cited for animal cruelty may not have realized help was available. According to Somersworth Police, Mariah MacLeod, 34, was charged on Dec. 2 with cruelty to animals, after it was determined she was keeping a cat and a small dog at a friend's unoccupied apartment in Somersworth, even after the heat had been turned off.

