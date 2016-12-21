Peace flag flown to honor Pearl Harbo...

Peace flag flown to honor Pearl Harbor anniversary

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

To mark the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, a ceremony was held on Wednesday to raise the peace flag on the new citizen flagpole. About 50 people gathered in downtown Somersworth, including elected officials, city and school staff, and many members of the police, and fire departments as well as American Ambulance emergency responders.

Somersworth, NH

