Lydia's House of Hope ready for families
More than 100 people packed the large kitchen and dining room at Lydia's House of Hope Wednesday for an open house. Part of the Seeds of Faith ministries, Lydia's House of Hope, at 21 Grand Street was founded by Theresa Tozier with a comprehensive program created to help families break the cycle of generational homelessness by offering an alternative to traditional housing shelters.
