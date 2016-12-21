Crash closes Rollins Road in Rollinsford
The crash occurred around noon when a man suffered a medical emergency and spun into the pole, shearing if off near the base, according to police. Rollinsford Police Chief Robert Ducharme said the man was driving toward Somersworth and was in the vicinity of 72 Rollins Road when he suffered a medical emergency and lost control.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
|'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC