Brackett Receives CAP Mitchell Award
Civil Air Patrol Seacoast Composite Squadron honored David M. Brackett, 15, with the Billy Mitchell Award this week on the 75th Anniversary of Civil Air Patrol. Cadet Brackett advanced to the rank of Second Lieutenant with the achievement of this award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somersworth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester woman faces life in prison on drug ch...
|Nov '16
|Terry Ickes
|2
|Emotions high at Trump rally in Portsmouth
|Oct '16
|Frank
|3
|Man injured, 2 families displaced by Somerswort... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|Grand jury hands up indictments Jan. 19 (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|EVE STGEORGE
|1
|'Shaken' baby dies; Rubisch may face murder charge (Mar '07)
|Dec '15
|JCR
|8
|4th Annual Exeter Powderkeg Beer & Chili Festival (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|djp79
|1
|'Pilfered' pumpkins end up pleasing pigs' palates (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|wichita-rick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somersworth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC