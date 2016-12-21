Artisan celebration at Wentworth Greenhouses
High-end crafters and artists were on hand to show their wares to patrons while they were entertained by the mellow sound of the Salt River Trio. A collection box was set up for patrons to bring unwrapped gifts for the Rollinsford Community Toy Bank, and baked goods were offered by 45 Market Street of Somersworth.
