Coal country in the spotlight: Red-carpet treatment for new mine in Pennsylvania
Coal has never been a dirty word around these parts. But even veteran miners can't remember holding a ribbon-cutting and a lavish grand opening for what amounts to a hole in the ground.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Somerset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jeff benincosa (Jul '12)
|Jun 3
|Yes
|5
|michelle shumaker (Aug '14)
|Feb '17
|Looking
|2
|CNN at war with Trump over what reporting unlea...
|Jan '17
|ItsComing
|2
|tax free (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|John Patrick Naug...
|1
|Is GSI Paternity Lab Legit? (Oct '10)
|Aug '16
|Ell
|41
|looking for family members and cemeteries (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dmenser ohio
|1
|Duquesne team stuck in snow on PA Turnpike (Jan '16)
|May '16
|amry
|4
Find what you want!
Search Somerset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC