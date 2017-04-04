Pennsylvania man charged with having mobile meth lab in car with 6-year-old
A Rhode Island high school teacher is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend in public by spitting on her and throwing iced coffee in her fa SOMERSET, PA - A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on drug and child endangerment charges because police say a 6-year-old child was in a car that also contained a mobile methamphetamine lab. Pennsylvania State Police stopped 25-year-old Nathan Schnitzler's car because they say it had a faulty brake light Sunday.
