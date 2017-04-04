Metzgar Bill to Repeal Death Tax on Children Passes House
The House of Representatives today advanced legislation, sponsored by Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar , to eliminate the inheritance tax rate for transfers of property from a parent to a child age 21 or younger. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.
