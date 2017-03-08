SWPA BotsIQ Robot Competition

Location: Butler County Community College - Butler, PA Time: 10:15AM-4:00PM Southwestern Pennsylvania BotsIQ, a gladiator-style robot competition, kicks off the 12th annual regional competition with preliminary rounds on Thursday, March 9, at Butler County Community College. Competition culminates with finals at California University of Pennsylvania's Convocation Center on Friday and Saturday, April 28-29.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.