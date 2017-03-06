Sandusky transferred from supermax prison toa
Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been moved from a maximum security prison to a medium-security facility in western Pennsylvania. Sandusky transferred from supermax prison to Somerset SOMERSET, Pa.
