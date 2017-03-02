Missing Somerset County man at special risk of harm or injury
Pennsylvania State Police Somerset are searching for Edwin Lee Vogel, 72. Vogel is a white male, 5'10", 160 lbs., with green eyes and balding with gray hair. He is wearing a cowboy hat, blue jean jacket, blue sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots.
