Missing Somerset County man at special risk of harm or injury

Pennsylvania State Police Somerset are searching for Edwin Lee Vogel, 72. Vogel is a white male, 5'10", 160 lbs., with green eyes and balding with gray hair. He is wearing a cowboy hat, blue jean jacket, blue sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and brown cowboy boots.

