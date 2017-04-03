Jerry Sandusky transferred to a mediu...

Jerry Sandusky transferred to a medium-security prison

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: Boston Herald

In this Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing about whether he was improperly convicted four years ago, in Bellefonte, Pa. Penn State's costs related to the Sandusky scandal are approaching a quarter-billion dollars and growing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
michelle shumaker (Aug '14) Feb '17 Looking 2
News CNN at war with Trump over what reporting unlea... Jan '17 ItsComing 2
jeff benincosa (Jul '12) Dec '16 stinker 4
tax free (Oct '16) Oct '16 John Patrick Naug... 1
Is GSI Paternity Lab Legit? (Oct '10) Aug '16 Ell 41
looking for family members and cemeteries (Aug '16) Aug '16 dmenser ohio 1
News Duquesne team stuck in snow on PA Turnpike (Jan '16) May '16 amry 4
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Somerset, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC