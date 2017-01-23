Snow system tests PA Turnpike's new plans for keeping drivers safe, informed
A snow system Monday left some drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike stuck for hours, but turnpike officials say new plans put in place after a similar situation last year helped minimize the wait. One year ago, on Jan. 23, 2016, drivers were trapped for more than 24 hours along the turnpike after a bad storm caused crashes between Somerset and Bedford.
