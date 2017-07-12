Section of Hale's Hwy, Russell Co, te...

Section of Hale's Hwy, Russell Co, temporarily closed July 17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story, detour information SOMERSET, Ky. - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will temporarily close a section of KY 379 in Russell County to through traffic beginning at mile point 15.3 and ending at mile point 17.5 on Monday, July 17. The closure is necessary for crews to replace a cross drain beneath the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Somerset silutions 5 min John whang 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min USA 165,216
Damn you whang 1 hr adam 2
Magistrate Mike Strunk 3 hr cursorial 14
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 3 hr gladthelakeisback 36,460
Jail Escapee Caught 5 hr Bradley 1
Beecher house, Tristan and Dylan. 6 hr Slim Pickens 2
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. American Idol
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,638 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC