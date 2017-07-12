Section of Hale's Hwy, Russell Co, temporarily closed July 17
Click on headline for complete story, detour information SOMERSET, Ky. - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will temporarily close a section of KY 379 in Russell County to through traffic beginning at mile point 15.3 and ending at mile point 17.5 on Monday, July 17. The closure is necessary for crews to replace a cross drain beneath the roadway.
