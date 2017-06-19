Students from Adair named to SCC Dean...

Students from Adair named to SCC Dean's List

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Students from Adair named to SCC Dean's List By Allison Horseman/Cindy Clouse Somerset, KY - Somerset Community College recently released the Spring 2017 Dean's List. The Spring 2017 semester concluded in May. In total, 583 students were named to the list, including 12 students from Columbia, and one from Glens Fork.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 6 min ChromiuMan 164,638
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 17 min Trouser Cough 36,287
FiddleDeeDee 32 min John whang 7
Melissa and John 37 min John whang 18
When did Knowitall9 become so vulger? 1 hr Brian v 19
Farm Fest 1 hr Brian v 6
I Think Chad is going Straight 1 hr Brian v 3
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Pulaski County was issued at June 23 at 3:30PM EDT

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC