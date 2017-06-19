Students from Adair named to SCC Dean's List
Students from Adair named to SCC Dean's List By Allison Horseman/Cindy Clouse Somerset, KY - Somerset Community College recently released the Spring 2017 Dean's List. The Spring 2017 semester concluded in May. In total, 583 students were named to the list, including 12 students from Columbia, and one from Glens Fork.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Somerset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|ChromiuMan
|164,638
|Hey Hatti. (Jan '12)
|17 min
|Trouser Cough
|36,287
|FiddleDeeDee
|32 min
|John whang
|7
|Melissa and John
|37 min
|John whang
|18
|When did Knowitall9 become so vulger?
|1 hr
|Brian v
|19
|Farm Fest
|1 hr
|Brian v
|6
|I Think Chad is going Straight
|1 hr
|Brian v
|3
Find what you want!
Search Somerset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC