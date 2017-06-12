Paving to begin next week on KY 80 in Russell Co, LY
Paving to begin next week on KY 80 in Russell Co, LY One-Lane work zone, from Adair-Russell line to KY 80/U.S. 127 intersection. Work will involve 'Cape-sealing' a process designed to extend the life of pavement.
