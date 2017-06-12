Paving to begin next week on KY 80 in...

Paving to begin next week on KY 80 in Russell Co, LY

Paving to begin next week on KY 80 in Russell Co, LY One-Lane work zone, from Adair-Russell line to KY 80/U.S. 127 intersection. Work will involve 'Cape-sealing' a process designed to extend the life of pavement.

