Holbrook named MSU enrollment services counselor for regional campuses/transfer advisor -
Morehead State University's Transition Center in the Office of Enrollment Services has announced that Debbie Holbrook has been hired as an enrollment services counselor for regional campuses/transfer advisor. "We are incredibly pleased to have Debbie join Team Transfer," said Jen Timmermann, transfer senior enrollment services counselor.
