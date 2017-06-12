Holbrook named MSU enrollment service...

Holbrook named MSU enrollment services counselor for regional campuses/transfer advisor -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Floyd County Times

Morehead State University's Transition Center in the Office of Enrollment Services has announced that Debbie Holbrook has been hired as an enrollment services counselor for regional campuses/transfer advisor. "We are incredibly pleased to have Debbie join Team Transfer," said Jen Timmermann, transfer senior enrollment services counselor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you soak your nuts 5 hr Chad 3
Anyone use topix anymore 5 hr FiddleWithDookie 33
Rules of dating a outlaw (May '10) 6 hr Brian v 32
Dont pull over for a funeral 6 hr Brian v 43
When did Knowitall9 become so vulger? 6 hr Brian v 13
Farm Fest 6 hr Brian v 3
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 8 hr Hatti_Hollerand 36,242
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,313 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC