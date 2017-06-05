Bonnie Juanita Wilson, Russell Co., KY/McCreary Co., KY native
Bonnie Juanita Wilson, Russell Co., KY/McCreary Co., KY native She was a homemaker and a member of New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy in Somerset, KY. She was the daughter of the late Enoch & Tilda Hughes Owens, and the widow of Hermus "Jade" Wilson.
