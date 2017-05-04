News in Brief - 2:58 pm updated:

Kentucky's budget director says the state is likely headed toward a $113 million shortfall when the fiscal year ends June 30. Media outlets report Budget Director John Chilton made the projection in a quarterly economic and revenue report this week. The report noted a weak 1.2 percent growth in jobs contributed to declines in income and sales tax collections.

