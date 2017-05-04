News in Brief - 2:58 pm updated:
Kentucky's budget director says the state is likely headed toward a $113 million shortfall when the fiscal year ends June 30. Media outlets report Budget Director John Chilton made the projection in a quarterly economic and revenue report this week. The report noted a weak 1.2 percent growth in jobs contributed to declines in income and sales tax collections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Somerset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Hatti. (Jan '12)
|33 min
|gladthelakeisback
|35,873
|How to get rid of freeloaders/ moochers? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Walt Kowalski
|61
|Teaching position
|1 hr
|Tom Byron
|6
|Topix Singles Bar (May '11)
|2 hr
|Izzy-_-
|4,313
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|usa
|163,223
|Lynn durham
|6 hr
|He watches
|1
|~~*last post wins*~~ (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|Izzy-_-
|15,543
Find what you want!
Search Somerset Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC