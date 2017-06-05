Gov. Matt Bevin joined Camtech Manufacturing Solutions LLC, a factory automation, machining and custom engineering services provider, in Science Hill to opening a new headquarters, which already allowed the company to grow employment from five to 20. "One of Kentucky's great strengths is our expertise in engineering and manufacturing," said Gov. Bevin. "With companies like Camtech growing and adding jobs, the commonwealth is expanding the pool of resources needed to help manufacturers plan, implement and begin production.

