Interstate 75 closure in Rockcastle C...

Interstate 75 closure in Rockcastle Co. set for 22-24 May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Click on headline for complete story By Amber Hale, Public Information Officer Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 8, Somerset, KY SOMERSET, KY - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County will be closed for two nights beginning May 22 to allow for demolition of the KY 3275 bridge. I-75 south will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 22 and will reopen by 5amCT/6amET on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
which nursing home is best in somerset (Jul '13) 7 min criminaltrum P 10
Apple Support 10 min LAWL 1
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 55 min CCRx 163,526
bingham tire 1 hr the vine 8
anyone missing a red golf cart? 1 hr the king himself 16
Chis Hahn anyone know him. 1 hr coffey 13
Southeastern water office 1 hr akward 12
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC