DJJ subsidiary earns safety recognition

Friday May 19

The River Metals Recycling facility in Somerset, Kentucky, has received a SHARP designation from the United States Department of Labor. RMR is part of the Cincinnati-based David J. Joseph Company , which is a subsidiary of Charlotte, North Carolina-based steelmaker Nucor Corporation .

