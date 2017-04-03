City Ends 35-year Protection Contract...

City Ends 35-year Protection Contract with KY County

April 04--A letter has been sent to County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley from Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler giving a 90-day notice to the end of a 1981 agreement for the city to provide fire protection coverage to the county -- before the official replacement to that agreement has been voted on by Pulaski Fiscal Court. But whether that letter is merely "a form letter" required by the 35-year-old contract, as the Mayor contends, or a rattling of the cages of county officials who have not signed off on the new agreement due to the wording of it is a burning question for some.

