SCC Earth Day photography contest now...

SCC Earth Day photography contest now accepting entries

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

SCC Earth Day photography contest now accepting entries By Allison Horseman, Cindy Clouse Somerset, KY - Participants in the Somerset Community College Earth Day photography contest will only have to walk out the back door of their home to find inspiration for this year's event. The 2017 theme, "Birds & Friends," will have entrants focus on area birds and other back yard animals as the subject of their photos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 9 min Aithusa 35,475
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 41 min Big Dick 160,690
Word Association (Feb '09) 43 min Princess Hey 12,363
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (Jul '11) 6 hr -Papa-Smurf- 13,375
Ashley Powers 10 hr Somerset hunk 5
Where do the jets fly out of? 10 hr NaStY nAtE 4
jason calhoun 11 hr Karma 9
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,665 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC