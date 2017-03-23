SCC Earth Day photography contest now accepting entries By Allison Horseman, Cindy Clouse Somerset, KY - Participants in the Somerset Community College Earth Day photography contest will only have to walk out the back door of their home to find inspiration for this year's event. The 2017 theme, "Birds & Friends," will have entrants focus on area birds and other back yard animals as the subject of their photos.

