News 22 mins ago 1:08 p.m.Kentucky doctor found guilty of Medicaid fraud

Kentucky doctor found guilty of Medicaid fraud

A jury in Pulaski County has found a physician guilty of receiving payment from Kentucky's Medicaid program for tobacco cessation counseling that he did not perform. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says in a news release that the circuit court jury found 58-year-old Dr. Ezekiel Akande of Somerset guilty last week of Medicaid fraud and theft by unlawfully taking over $10,000.

