Gov. Bevin appoints CU Professor to Board of Social Work
Gov. Bevin appoints CU Professor to Board of Social Work By Woody Maglinger News from Gov. Matt Bevin's Communications Office FRANKFORT, KY - Gov. Matt Bevin has made the following appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions: James Richard Haggie and Anne Cook Adcock have been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Social Work. James Richard Haggie, of Lexington, is a social worker.
Somerset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|13 min
|No Religious Tyranny
|161,269
|Hey Hatti. (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Ricky F
|35,549
|Where's the $5 burritos at though
|3 hr
|Phew
|16
|hey
|3 hr
|Dude
|3
|Congrats Jason Calhoun (Aug '09)
|6 hr
|Bo cook
|35
|Matt roark
|7 hr
|DUI
|1
|Tired of FiddleDeeDee
|7 hr
|Lmfao
|8
