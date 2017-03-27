Anna Faye Minton Meece, Somerset, KY

Anna Faye Minton Meece, Somerset, KY

Anna Faye Minton Meece, Somerset, KY Anna Faye was a Christian woman and a member of Park Valley Church, Haymarket, VA. She was a native of Faubush, KY, and a resident of Fairfax, VA, at the time of her death.

