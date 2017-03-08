AG Beshear: Somerset doctor found guilty of medicaid fraud

Click on headline for complete story By Terry Sebastian and Crystal Staley News from Attorney General Andy Beshear's office FRANKFORT, KY. - Today, Attorney General Andy Beshear announced that a Somerset jury found Dr. Ezekiel O. Akande, 58, of Somerset, guilty of Medicaid fraud, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, a Class C felony.

