SCC aviation faculty chosen to be part of Kentucky Safety Team
Click on headline for complete story with photo By Allison Horseman & Cindy Clouse News from Somerset Community College SOMERSET, KY - The Federal Aviation Administration recently selected two Aviation Maintenance Technology professors from Somerset Community College to serve on the FAA's Kentucky Safety Team . David Phelps and Jerry Graham, both associate professors, were selected for the team because of their aviation knowledge, technical knowledge and familiarity of the local aviation community.
Somerset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armstrong Affairs (Jan '16)
|4 min
|Little homie
|106
|Outlaws & Southern disciples mc
|6 min
|Johny
|5
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|7 min
|Earl:
|158,646
|looking for a bbw black chic
|14 min
|tom
|14
|Dairy Queen downtown CLOSED!!
|22 min
|guest
|3
|What Restaurant would you like to see come back... (Dec '09)
|23 min
|PC football
|58
|Stephen Brown
|23 min
|guest
|26
|Hey Hatti. (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Savannah1990
|34,894
