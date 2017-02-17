Preventing hospital-related deaths du...

Preventing hospital-related deaths due to medical errors -- 'We can and must do better'

Monday Feb 13

February 13, 2017 - How many patients die in the hospital as a result of preventable medical errors? While debate continues over estimates based on flawed data, the US healthcare system can and must implement effective strategies to reduce adverse events and deaths, according to a special perspective article in the March Journal of Patient Safety . The journal is published by Wolters Kluwer .

Read more at EurekAlert!.

Somerset, KY

