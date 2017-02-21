Photography exhibit showcasing KY Wea...

Photography exhibit showcasing KY Weather to premier at SCC

1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Photography exhibit showcasing KY Weather to premier at SCC By Allison Horseman & Cindy Clouse SOMERSET, KY - The unique climate of the Commonwealth of Kentucky will be the focus of an exhibit by Somerset Community College's Fruit of the Lens photography club. "Kentucky Weather: Like It Or Not!" will be shown Wednesday, March 15, 2017 on the big screen in the college's Harold Rogers Student Commons Citizens National Bank Community Room, located on the SCC Somerset North Campus, 808 Monticello Street Somerset, KY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Somerset, KY

