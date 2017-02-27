Bondtech Corp., World Autoclave Solut...

Bondtech Corp., World Autoclave Solutions to merge

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Composites Technology

Autoclave providers BondTech Corp. and World Autoclave Solutions will merge. The company stated that for the past three years, Bondtech President Elsa Brown and World Autoclave Solutions President Loyd Champion had discussed "how their knowledge and talents could complement the two businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
bruce singleton (May '11) 10 min FiddleDeeDee 35
jr or aka ray ray (Jun '09) 39 min amanda2017 8
Dont pull over for a funeral 2 hr FiddleDeeDee 22
Jasmin Fisher 2 hr FiddleDeeDee 20
Mexicans 2 hr FiddleDeeDee 20
JcPenney (Jan '09) 2 hr FiddleDeeDee 14
I'm FiddleDeeDee 2 hr FiddleDeeDee 16
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 6 hr Trouser Cough 35,219
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. South Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Hong Kong
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC