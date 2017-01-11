QuickBooks classes slated at the Cent...

QuickBooks classes slated at the Center in Somerset

If your new year's resolution is to do less paperwork and spend more time running your business, The Center for Rural Development's Business & Community Training Center has instructor-led classes in QuickBooks for beginner and advanced-level students. Instructor Carol Whitson will be teaching two classes in January to get you going and keep going with Intuit QuickBooks.

