Parents charged after 11-month-old boy ingests heroin
According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, the child was found unresponsive at a grandparent's home on W. KY 80 in Casey County. He was taken to Pulaski County Hospital and later flown to University of Kentucky Medical Center where doctors determined the infant had overdosed on heroin.
