Lula White, 72, Russell Co., KY She was a homemaker and a member of Jamestown First Baptist Church. She was a native of Auburn, KY, and a resident of Russell Springs, KY, at the time of her death in Somerset, KY.
Somerset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|57 min
|another viewer
|157,789
|TTAI affairs
|1 hr
|Well known
|2
|Need a body shop.
|2 hr
|harley
|3
|cheap tippers (Dec '09)
|2 hr
|HAHA
|242
|Hey Hatti. (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Trouser Cough
|34,673
|Alicia keeney "bray"
|3 hr
|RHONDA
|4
|Where is Eric Jenkins? (Aug '08)
|3 hr
|Rosco jenkins
|12
