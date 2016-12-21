The Coasters to have a special holiday concert Dec. 10

The Coasters to have a special holida...

Courtesy photo The Coasters will have a special holiday concert at the Central for Rural Development on Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. The Center for Rural Development and Somerset Tourist and Convention Commission are joining together for a holiday community event, The Coasters Christmas Concert. The legendary rhythm and blues vocal group will perform a selection of holiday classics from their Christmas album and some of their greatest hits over the last 60 years on Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Center in Somerset.

