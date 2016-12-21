Police Looking For Men Who Pulled Kni...

Police Looking For Men Who Pulled Knife On Kroger Employee

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky Investigators with the Lexington Police Department are looking for three young men who they say pulled a knife on a Kroger employee. Police say that on Thursday, they responded to the Kroger on Boston Road in reference to a robbery.

