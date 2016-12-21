Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson...

Daybook: Recent births in the Jackson County area

Monday Dec 12 Read more: MLive.com

BROWN , Ashley S., and RAYMOND , Joshua J., of Spring Arbor, a daughter, Gabriella Grace Brown, born December 2, 6 pounds, 8 ounces at Henry Ford Allegiance Health. Grandparents are Mary and Charles Brown of Spring Arbor, John Raymond of Springport, and Annie Kerr of Jackson.

