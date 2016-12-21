Customer service training at The Cent...

Customer service training at The Center -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Harlan Daily Enterprise

Photo submitted There will be a one-day training on how to improve customer service and the overall customer experience in a new Business & Community Training Center course on Dec. 29, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Learn valuable customer service skills at one-day training on Dec. 29 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset As a technical service provider, you need to be able to address your customers' needs and provide solutions in a positive, professional manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 5 min Skeeter 156,727
Teen girl missing in Somerset 1 hr Abducted VS Run Away 13
Post songs/music links here for your favorite L... (Jan '13) 1 hr No bush 31
Trade winds cafe (Feb '16) 10 hr dontcuminmyshake 7
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 10 hr Ricky F 34,285
Chelse gregory 11 hr Click 5
Jasmin Fisher 13 hr Sylvia2993 8
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC