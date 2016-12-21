Customer service training at The Center

Photo submitted There will be a one-day training on how to improve customer service and the overall customer experience in a new Business & Community Training Center course on Dec. 29, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Learn valuable customer service skills at one-day training on Dec. 29 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset As a technical service provider, you need to be able to address your customers' needs and provide solutions in a positive, professional manner.

