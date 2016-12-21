Customer service training at The Center -
Photo submitted There will be a one-day training on how to improve customer service and the overall customer experience in a new Business & Community Training Center course on Dec. 29, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset. Learn valuable customer service skills at one-day training on Dec. 29 at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset As a technical service provider, you need to be able to address your customers' needs and provide solutions in a positive, professional manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Somerset Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|Skeeter
|156,727
|Teen girl missing in Somerset
|1 hr
|Abducted VS Run Away
|13
|Post songs/music links here for your favorite L... (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|No bush
|31
|Trade winds cafe (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|dontcuminmyshake
|7
|Hey Hatti. (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|Ricky F
|34,285
|Chelse gregory
|11 hr
|Click
|5
|Jasmin Fisher
|13 hr
|Sylvia2993
|8
Find what you want!
Search Somerset Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC