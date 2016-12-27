Area Middle School boys participate in G2-Tecs at SCC
There are 1 comment on the Columbia Magazine story from Dec 27, 2016, titled Area Middle School boys participate in G2-Tecs at SCC.
Click on headline for story with photo from Adair, Casey, Cumberland, and Russell Counties, KY. By Allison Horseman & Cindy Clouse News from Somerset Community College SOMERSET, KY - Somerset Community College hosted a Guys Geared Up for Technology, Engineering, Computers and Science, called G2-TECS, on the SCC Somerset campus recently.
#1 Wednesday Jan 4
The welding robotics is a global market opening in China. Replacement of human workers to fully robotic run phone making is finalizing. The two year program is good. Great reporting, wish i had op to read more of SCC is really a good school. Wow i want my son to gear torge the computer programming.
