Area Middle School boys participate i...

Area Middle School boys participate in G2-Tecs at SCC

There are 1 comment on the Columbia Magazine story from Dec 27, 2016, titled Area Middle School boys participate in G2-Tecs at SCC. In it, Columbia Magazine reports that:

Click on headline for story with photo from Adair, Casey, Cumberland, and Russell Counties, KY. By Allison Horseman & Cindy Clouse News from Somerset Community College SOMERSET, KY - Somerset Community College hosted a Guys Geared Up for Technology, Engineering, Computers and Science, called G2-TECS, on the SCC Somerset campus recently.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Way TO GO

Russell Springs, KY

#1 Wednesday Jan 4
The welding robotics is a global market opening in China. Replacement of human workers to fully robotic run phone making is finalizing. The two year program is good. Great reporting, wish i had op to read more of SCC is really a good school. Wow i want my son to gear torge the computer programming.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Somerset Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Hatti. (Jan '12) 6 min Hatti_Hollerand 34,846
Louisa's laundromat? 7 min guest 2
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (Jul '11) 10 min Princess Hey 12,982
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 59 min Strel 158,465
Planet Fittness 11 hr another gym 2
Armstrong Affairs (Jan '16) 11 hr Jill 104
leah meyer 11 hr curious 1
See all Somerset Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Somerset Forum Now

Somerset Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Somerset Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Somerset, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC